Attack on Hero Alom: Two ‘main attackers’ arrested

Two more people were arrested over the attack on Ashraful Hossen alias Hero Alom who was an independent candidate for by-elections in the Dhaka-17 constituency.

The police said these two people are the main attackers. They are Manik Gazi and Al Amin, after conducting drive in the capital’s Tejgaon area on Wednesday night.

With the latest arrest, a total of nine people have been arrested over the attack on Hero Alam.