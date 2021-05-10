Thailand suspends entry from Bangladesh

Thailand has suspended the entry of foreign travellers arriving from three more countries in the Indian subcontinent on the back of the first confirmed cases of the Indian variant of Covid-19 in the country, reports Bangkok Post.

Foreign ministry spokesman Tanee Sangrat on Monday said the Thai embassies in Bangladesh, Nepal and Pakistan had now also stopped issuing visas of entry for non-Thai nationals, from 10 May until further notice.

There has been a ban on foreigners coming from India entering Thailand since 1 May.