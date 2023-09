As many as 15 people succumbed to dengue in the last 24 hours until 8:00 am on Sunday. With the latest deaths, the toll in the mosquito-borne disease rose 730 this year.

Besides, a total of 2,993 dengue patients – 994 in Dhaka and 1,999 in districts – have been admitted to different hospitals during the period, says the health directorate (DGHS) in its regular bulletin.