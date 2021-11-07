'The four of us will never be together again'

Other relatives of victims of enforced disappearance are in grief over her death. They feel that perhaps they too will pass away before the return of their missing loved ones. The relatives of victims of enforced disappearance and human rights activists rushed to Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital upon the news of her death.

This correspondent on Saturday spoke to Afroza Islam, coordinator of Mayer Dak, the platform of those whose relatives have disappeared. She said she had seen how Marufa has struggled with her small children.

Afroza Islam said, "This woman who had never even gone to the grocery store on her own, has been roaming the streets in search of her husband. She would attend all of Mayer Dak meetings. She would keep in touch over phone. With her husband missing, she was anxious about bringing up her two sons. She would often go hungry, with a single meal or just half a meal a day."

Marufa Islam's sons Saidul Islam and Ramimul Islam are now in Chandpur where she has been buried. Saidul was speaking to Prothom Alo about how their mother began her struggle on the night of 8 April 2012, searching for their father, and how she met her end.