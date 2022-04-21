"The prime minister would call me 'Muhith shaheb'"

Speaking about his own father, Muhit said, "He had an interesting habit of noting down everything. My mother was a village girl. She had a cousin who was the most educated girl in the area. She had studied up till Class Three. My mother studied and learnt a lot from her khala (maternal aunt), my dada (paternal grandfather) and another sort of grandfather of mine, Abdul Hamid. Hamid dada had won over dadi (grandmother) with telegraphic Morse code. Dadi was so beautiful that people would say she was like a goddess. I didn't see much of that dadi, though. She mostly stayed in Kolkata."

Muhit had the good fortune of studying at Oxford and Harvard. Towards the beginning of the sixties, Muhit wrote a 25 page article highlighting the economic disparity between the two Pakistans.

He upgraded the Tk 95 crore budget to a budget of Tk 4 lakh 40 thousand crore taka. After a 10-year stretch in the finance ministry, Abdul Muhit had aspirations to become president. He said, "I really wanted to become president, but I never told the prime minister about this aspiration of mine. She was the only one I could have told. But I have no grievances about this."