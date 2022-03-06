The way 600 Bangladeshis went to Poland from Ukraine

The Bangladesh Embassy in Warsaw had planned to evacuate the Bangladeshis when the Russian troops started taking position on the Ukraine border before the war started. However, there was no response from the expatriates that time. After the war broke out, they all started calling the hotline number given by the embassy. But it was impossible for the officials to attend all the calls as all the expatriates were trying to contact them. Despite that, they tried their best. There was no internet connection in border areas at the beginning of the war. They had to move 20 kilometres to get the internet. There was no volunteer either as no Bangladeshi expatriate lives within 300 kilometres of Medyka.

The Bangladeshis entered Poland mainly through the Medyka border. However, the people who crossed through this border had to walk a few kilometres to get on the bus after passing the check post which is quite painstaking in winter. Therefore, arrangements have been made for Bangladeshis, who do not want to endure that pain, to leave the country through the Bodumezh border. People crossing through this border can get on the bus right after passing the check post.