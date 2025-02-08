Hasina, cabinet members, MPs face over 300 cases

A total of 27 ministers including former law minister Anisul Huq, three advisers, five state ministers and three deputy ministers of the past Awami League governments have been arrested since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in the face of a student-people mass uprising on 5 August 2024.

Besides, former 43 lawmakers of the Sheikh Hasina government and 11 former bureaucrats are also behind bars. Twenty-eight 28 police officials including two former inspector general of police, a retired justice of Appellate Division and five journalists, as well as people from various professions were also arrested.

Following the ouster of the Sheikh Hasina government, former law minister Anisul Huq and private investment and industry advisor to prime minister Salman F Rahman were first arrested on 13 August, which was followed by filing the first murder case against Sheikh Hasina with a Dhaka court on 15 August. Manhunts are underway to nab the influential individuals of the Awami League and Sheikh Hasina governments on charges of shooting people to death during the July-August student-people movement. Filing of lawsuits also continues against Sheikh Hasina, influential ministers, Awami League leaders and police officials on allegations of killing people by firing, murder attempts, kidnappings and enforced disappearances.

Regarding the case investigation, Dhaka metropolitan session judge court’s chief public prosecutor Omar Faruq Faruqi told Prothom Alo the cruellest massacre of world history took place in July-August. Members of Awami League and its affiliated bodies and law enforcement agencies killed students, people and children by firing indiscriminately. Investigations into cases filed against Sheikh Hasina over these killings are underway with utmost importance, and police will file probe reports to the courts soon.