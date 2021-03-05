Third Dash-8 aircraft reaches Dhaka

The third Dash-8 aircraft purchased from Canada reached Dhaka at 5.36pm on Friday, reports BSS.

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina named the new aircraft as “Shwetbalaka”, said a press release of the civil aviation and tourism ministry.

The first Dash-8 aircraft out of three, purchased on a government-to-government basis from Canada, was added to the Biman’s fleet on 27 December, 2020, while second one arrived in the country on 24 February, 2021.