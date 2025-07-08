UNFPA report
Only 23pc women can decide freely whether to have children
Average life expectancy in the country is 74 years.
Growing tendency towards smaller family sizes.
Bangladesh is ahead considering the young population
Only 23 per cent of women in the country can take children according to their own planning. In other words, 77 per cent of women in the country cannot freely decide when they will conceive, and how many times, and the gap between giving birth. The global average of such women who can make decisions freely about taking children is 37 per cent.
Lack of proper support from husbands and societal pressure are the main obstacles preventing a woman from having children according to their own plan. These pressures include anxiety about the future, economic uncertainty, inadequate healthcare, household expenses, and job insecurity.
These findings were presented at an event marking the launch of the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) State of World Population Report 2025 on Monday. The event was held at UNFPA’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka.
Although Bangladesh is not one of the 14 countries included in this year’s detailed review, data from the Bangladesh Demographic and Health Survey (BDHS), 2022 was used to highlight the country’s progress in population and reproductive health.
The UNFPA report discusses age demographics, fertility rates, life expectancy, reproductive rights, gender equality, child marriage, and use of family planning methods. The event noted that Bangladesh fares better than the global average in terms of life expectancy and the proportion of the working-age population.
UNFPA Bangladesh’s representative Catherine Breen Kamkong formally released the State of World Population report, titled The Real Fertility Crisis.
UNFPA Bangladesh’s Demographic Data and Intelligence Unit chief Mohammad Shahidul Islam, and Sexual and Reproductive Health and Rights (SRHR) specialist Abu Sayed Mohammad Hasan presented insights on Bangladesh.
Speaking at the event, Catherine Breen Kamkong said, “We need to move away from outdated ideas. It’s not true that people no longer want children or that a woman delaying motherhood is selfish. In reality, many people do want children but face economic, social, and institutional barriers. We must focus on removing those barriers and building an environment where people can make reproductive decisions and implement those freely and with dignity.”
It was said at the programme that this year’s report moves beyond the usual debates of population explosion versus decline.
The UNFPA report shows that while fertility rates are falling globally, this century is still expected to see the world’s population peak.
Currently, the global population stands at 8.2 billion. One-fourth of the world’s population already lives in countries considered overpopulated.
Bangladesh’s population is 175.7 million. Although the total fertility rate (TFR) in Bangladesh has declined over the past decade, population growth will continue into the next decade as a large portion of youth enters reproductive age.
More or fewer children than desired
UNFPA’s analysis shows that 26 per cent of Bangladeshi women have fewer children than they desired, while 17 per cent have more than they wanted. Globally, the figures are 11 per cent and 7 per cent respectively.
Both men and women face pressure around having or not having children, but women experience it more intensely. Some 33 per cent of women and 23 per cent of men cannot say “no” to sex despite not wanting it. About 23 per cent of women and 22 per cent of men are unable to use their preferred method of contraception. One in three women (32 per cent) experience unintended pregnancies.
UNFPA’s Shahidul Islam stated that a woman’s reproductive right includes the ability to have children according to her own plans. Reducing unintended pregnancies and ensuring reproductive rights require women to be empowered to make decisions. The data shows that 36 per cent of women who can make decisions have children by choice, while only 12 per cent of those who cannot make decisions do so.
Abu Sayed Mohammad Hasan emphasised that governments must adopt and implement policies to ensure every pregnancy is intended, every birth is safe, and every young person’s potential is fulfilled.
He stressed the importance of comprehensive sex education, reforms around sexual and reproductive health rights, relaxing restrictive abortion laws, ensuring access to contraception and maternal healthcare, and providing both maternity and paternity leave.
Higher life expectancy in Bangladesh
It was told at the event that the average life expectancy in Bangladesh is higher than the global average. Globally, average life expectancy is 71 years, whereas in Bangladesh, it is 74 years. For women, the global average is 76 years, and in Bangladesh, it is 77 years.
In terms of children and youth population, Bangladesh is ahead of many countries globally. Regarding the working-age population, Bangladesh is on par with global averages.
The country’s total fertility rate is currently 2.1, a level that has remained steady for years, indicating that women in Bangladesh, on average, have about two children.
There is a noticeable trend among couples toward smaller families. Experts noted that Bangladesh could benefit greatly from this demographic advantage if it ensures good governance, investments, and adequate employment opportunities.
Concerns over shortage of supplies
Concerns were raised at the event about shortages in the government’s supply of birth control materials and the unavailability of DDS kits (which include necessary medications and equipment for maternal and child healthcare).
UNFPA’s Abu Sayed Mohammad Hasan informed attendees that the organisation has written to the government, urging it to make emergency purchases from the revenue budget to address these gaps.