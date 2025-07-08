Only 23pc women can decide freely whether to have children

Only 23 per cent of women in the country can take children according to their own planning. In other words, 77 per cent of women in the country cannot freely decide when they will conceive, and how many times, and the gap between giving birth. The global average of such women who can make decisions freely about taking children is 37 per cent.

Lack of proper support from husbands and societal pressure are the main obstacles preventing a woman from having children according to their own plan. These pressures include anxiety about the future, economic uncertainty, inadequate healthcare, household expenses, and job insecurity.

These findings were presented at an event marking the launch of the United Nations Population Fund’s (UNFPA) State of World Population Report 2025 on Monday. The event was held at UNFPA’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka.