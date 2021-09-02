Bangladesh

Dengue

Three more die, record 330 patients hospitalised

Prothom Alo English Desk
Three more people died of dengue and a record 330 new patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours until Thursday morning, said the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 284 were in Dhaka while the remaining cases were reported from outside the division, reports UNB.

Earlier on 17 August, 329 were hospitalised with dengue in a single day, which was the highest till date.

Some 1,262 patients diagnosed with dengue fever are receiving treatment in the country as of Thursday morning, DGHS said.

Among them, 1,131 patients are receiving treatment at different hospitals in the capital while the remaining 131 were listed outside Dhaka.

According to DGHS, 10,981 patients have been diagnosed with dengue this year and 48 among them died.

So far, 9668 dengue patients have been released from hospitals after recovery, according to DGHS.

Health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since 1 August.

The dengue cases continue to rise alarmingly when the country is battling the deadlier Delta variant of coronavirus with its limited health care facilities for the last few months.

