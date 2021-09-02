Dengue trends puzzle physicians

A recent study of Bangladesh Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (BCSIR) also indicated that this time dengue is much more severe than previous times. The blood platelet count drops rapidly and the patient has to be rushed to hospital.

Scientists say that so far four types of dengue have been identified. Most people have been affected by the Denvi-3 variety. This variety dominated in 2019 too. That year saw the highest number of dengue deaths in Bangladesh. It also saw the highest number of dengue cases.

This year, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), 10,651 dengue patients were admitted to hospital. Of them, 7,698 patients were admitted last month, August. This year 45 persons died of dengue, according to official records.

Specialist physicians say there were a much higher number of dengue patients detected in 2019, but critical cases were less. This time while the number of detected cases is less, the complications are more.