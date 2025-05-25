We are making a budget to improve people's lives and livelihood

Salehuddin Ahmed: The Bank Resolution Ordinance will be useful. Work is underway on several aspects of the banking sector. One focus is asset recovery. A special fund is also being created. In addition to recovering funds, this fund will be used for public welfare initiatives. A large amount of money involved in money laundering has also been identified. The main point is that trust in the banks must be restored. It is gradually returning. For example, confidence in Islami Bank is being restored. As for the smaller banks that won’t be able to survive, the Bank Resolution Ordinance can be applied to them. But I can say one thing: all depositors will get their money back. It might take some time. The insurance sector also urgently needs reforms. It was unregulated. Owners used to run off with the premium money. The Insurance Development and Regulatory Authority is trying to fix things, but the owners are unwilling to cooperate.