Tarique–Yunus meeting in London may open ‘new dimension’: Fakhrul

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during the latter’s visit to the UK. The meeting will take place on Friday, 13 June, between 9:00 am and 11:00 am local time in London. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the meeting could create a new “dimension” in national politics.

Fakhrul made the remarks at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Tuesday.

He noted that since Yunus’s London visit was announced, there had been much discussion about a potential meeting with Tarique. “In the current political context, this is a major event, an important political development,” Fakhrul said.