Tarique–Yunus meeting in London may open ‘new dimension’: Fakhrul
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman is scheduled to meet Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during the latter’s visit to the UK. The meeting will take place on Friday, 13 June, between 9:00 am and 11:00 am local time in London. BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said the meeting could create a new “dimension” in national politics.
Fakhrul made the remarks at a press conference held at the BNP Chairperson’s office in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Tuesday.
He noted that since Yunus’s London visit was announced, there had been much discussion about a potential meeting with Tarique. “In the current political context, this is a major event, an important political development,” Fakhrul said.
Calling it one of the key political events of the moment, he added, “Many opportunities may arise from this meeting. Many problems may be resolved. Many things could become easier. A new dimension may emerge. A new horizon may open.”
Regarding the timing of the upcoming national election, tentatively scheduled by the interim government for the first half of April, Fakhrul said it would not be an appropriate time for election.
He cited Ramadan-related challenges such as the daily hosting of iftar events, high campaign expenses, and difficulties in holding rallies during the extreme summer heat, especially during the day.
Stressing the necessity of elections, Fakhrul rejected allegations that BNP is unwilling to pursue reforms. “This is propaganda—false propaganda,” he said, adding that the BNP had already proposed 31 reform points before the mass uprising.
Appealing for national unity, Fakhrul urged political parties, civil society organisations, and social media users not to divide the nation.
“If we do, outside forces—those who conspire against the country—will get an opportunity,” he warned.