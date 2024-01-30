‘Russia, Bangladesh trusted and tested friends forever’

Friendly relations between Bangladesh and Russia are contributing to the development of politics, economy, trade, defence, education and culture of both countries, Pavel observed.

Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Huq attended the discussion as the chief guest while Ambassador of the Russian Federation to Bangladesh Alexander Mantytsky was the special guest.

Speaking at the programme, Mozammel Huq recalled the contributions of Soviet Russia in the ongoing development of Bangladesh, including the liberation war and post-war reconstruction of Bangladesh.

He said the independence of Bangladesh was never possible without the help of the Soviet Union. The Soviet Union provided free training and weapons to freedom fighters in the war of independence and provided food, medicine, construction materials, power plants, fertiliser factories and various development cooperation in the post-war reconstruction of Bangladesh. This continues even today as evidenced by the Rooppur nuclear power project, which is going to be commissioned very soon.