Minister, family buy land in advance to make money

In the letter sent from the Manikganj district administration to the Ministry of Health, it is said that a proposal has been received to acquire 31.5 acres of land in Meghshimul mouza of Manikganj for setting up a government pharmaceutical factory. The feasibility study for land acquisition was carried out last December. Although the proposed land is classified as Nal (agricultural) but recently it was sand filled and re-classified as homestead. At the same time, in a memorandum of the inspector general of registration and a memorandum of the Manikganj district registrar, the price of homestead category per decimal land has been increased to Tk 120,000 from existing Tk 25,000 in a planned way. That is, the value of homestead category of land has been increased by almost five times. However, the price of land in any of the surrounding mouzas has not been increased.

A senior official of the Manikganj district administration told Prothom Alo on condition of not to be named that the health minister gave a DO letter (semi-official recommendation letter) to the law ministry seeking to increase the government price of homestead category of land in Meghshimul mouza. Then suddenly in December 2021, the price of the homestead class of that mouza was increased five times, which is unusual.

The letter of the deputy commissioner of Manikganj, written to the ministry, states that this “appears to have been done on purpose”. It is also said in the letter that while the price of homestead class land in Meghshimul mouza has been set at Tk 120,000 the price of land of the same class in four other mouzas is Tk 16,000- Tk 35,000. That is, the price of homestead category land in Meghshimul mouza is four to eight times higher than that of the surrounding mouza.