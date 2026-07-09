Man beaten to death by Argentina supporters: “People will kill someone over a match?”

Mohammad Shariful Islam, 38, from Uttar Cheranga village in Jaldhaka upazila of Nilphamari, moved to Cumilla about eight months ago in search of work. He brought his wife, Beauty Banu, and their two daughters with him.

The family lived in a rented house in the Mathpushkarani area of ward no. 23 in Cumilla city.

Shariful earned a living by driving a battery-powered rickshaw. After paying the daily rental fee to the vehicle owner, he supported his family with whatever income remained.

Shariful, the family's sole breadwinner, was killed following a minor altercation while watching a FIFA World Cup football match on television.

The incident occurred after he became involved in an argument with several local youths during the Argentina–Egypt match. The youths allegedly assaulted him, and he died from his injuries.

The attack took place at around 12:00 midnight on Tuesday at Mohsin Mia's shop in Dhanpur, Durgapur Union, under Adarsha Sadar upazila.