July Commemoration ceremony
‘Autocracy will return without profound reform’
The interim government’s Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring justice for human rights violators.
Emphasising the need for reforms, he stated, “This is not just cosmetic change, rather this is a transformation at the deepest level. If we do not bring about such profound reforms, the very autocracy we are speaking against today will return, no matter how much we try to contain it or reform it. We need deeper reform. It is absolutely essential.”
He made these remarks on Tuesday, while addressing a July Commemoration organised by the United Nations’ Dhaka office at a hotel in the capital. The event focused on the July mass uprising and the UN’s investigative report.
Other speakers at the event included Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman, National Citizen Party (NCP) Secretary General Akhter Hossen, Golam Rahman—father of July uprising martyr Nafis—and Sabrina Afroz Srabonti, sister of martyred activist Saikat.
A recorded message was delivered by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk.
In his address as the chief guest at the closing ceremony, Professor Yunus said, “Alongside conducting reforms, we are committed to bringing to justice those responsible for the grave human rights violations committed in July. Justice is not just about punishment; it is about building a state where power is never again used against the people.”
He further noted that from 1 July to 5 August last year, serious human rights violations occurred, prompting the government to request an independent and impartial investigation by the UN Human Rights Office. The UN’s report, published in February, documented the deaths of around 1,400 people. The report concluded that the violence was planned, coordinated, and executed at the highest levels of the previous government.
“We are grateful to the UN Human Rights Office not only for documenting this repression but also for offering a wide-ranging set of recommendations to prevent such atrocities from ever happening again,” Professor Yunus said.
He also outlined steps already taken by the incumbent government to protect human rights, including amendments to the Penal Code, Bangladesh’s accession to the international convention on the protection of all persons from enforced disappearance, and the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the UN.
Under this MoU, a support mission is being set up in Dhaka to provide technical assistance and training to both government institutions and civil society, he added.
Reaffirming his vision for an inclusive political and social system, the Chief Adviser said, “We are working towards a national consensus for a new political framework that ensures inclusive, participatory, and credible elections.”
In his remarks, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir stated, “We too want justice for those killings to be delivered swiftly, urgent reforms be implemented without delay. But one thing must be remembered—a government that genuinely represents the people is crucial. Because, there is a clear difference between acting with a mandate and acting without one.”
The senior BNP leader stressed the need to build a democratic Bangladesh. “I believe a democratic system will gradually solve our problems. We cannot expect a revolutionary transformation overnight, but meaningful change will certainly come through democratic means.”
He also expressed hope that a free, fair, and inclusive election will be held, leading to a government truly representative of the people, as promised by the Chief Adviser.
Fakhrul acknowledged the Chief Adviser’s efforts, saying, “Actually, one year is not a long time. But within that time, significant progress has been made. And most notably, they have advanced the reform process.”
Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Shafiqur Rahman remarked that no election could be held before trying those responsible for crimes against humanity committed by the Awami League during the July movement.
“Justice, reform, and elections must go hand in hand. Holding an election before justice and reform would be a disaster for the nation,” he warned.
He further said, “We demand justice for the Awami League, but it must be just—not vengeful. Let them receive the justice they deserve. If true justice is established, no one will be spared. Those who committed murder must receive their rightful punishment, and the culture of impunity must end.”
NCP leader Akhter Hossen endorsed the UN investigation team’s recommendation for an independent judiciary. He also called for the identification and prosecution of those involved in the July killings who remain in the country, and for extradition of those who have fled abroad.
Golam Rahman, father of July uprising martyr Nafis, alleged that the police officer responsible for killing his son is still serving in Cox’s Bazar. He demanded the officer be brought to trial soon.
Sabrina Afroz Shrabonti, sister of martyr Saikat, said she wanted to see the conclusion of the trial for the July killings and called for the immediate publication of the July Charter.
UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk, in his message, called for swift prosecution of those responsible.
The event was presided over and moderated by Huma Khan, Senior Human Rights Adviser at the UN Office in Dhaka.
A documentary on the martyrs and injured of the July uprising was screened at the start of the closing session.