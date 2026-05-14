Govt mulls tax holidays, duty cuts to boost solar power investment: Mahmood

Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Iqbal Hassan Mahmood today, Thursday said that the government is considering introducing a five-year tax holiday and reducing import duties to nominal levels to encourage greater private sector investment in the solar power sector.

“An investment-friendly policy framework for the solar energy sector is expected to be finalised and announced by June,” he said.

The minister made the remarks while speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of a market sounding workshop on “130-140 MW (AC) Grid-Tied Solar Power Plus Battery Storage Project” at the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA) headquarters in the city.

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) organised the workshop to establish a solar power plant under Public-Private Partnership (PPP) method at the National Special Economic Zone (NSEZ) in Mirsarai, Chattogram,