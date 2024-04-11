Thousands attend Eid jamat at national Eidgah 

Thousands of Muslims have attended the main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr at the national Eidgah in Dhaka. The prayer commenced at 8:30 in the morning, with worshippers praying for peace, prosperity, and well-being for the country and its people.

President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, cabinet members, parliamentarians, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court, political leaders, senior government officials, and diplomats from various Muslim nations, alongside the general people, joined the main Eid jamaat. Maulana Mufti Ruhul Amin, khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, led the prayer.