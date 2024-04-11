Thousands attend Eid jamat at national Eidgah
Thousands of Muslims have attended the main jamaat of Eid-ul-Fitr at the national Eidgah in Dhaka. The prayer commenced at 8:30 in the morning, with worshippers praying for peace, prosperity, and well-being for the country and its people.
President Mohammed Shahabuddin, Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan, cabinet members, parliamentarians, judges of the Supreme Court and High Court, political leaders, senior government officials, and diplomats from various Muslim nations, alongside the general people, joined the main Eid jamaat. Maulana Mufti Ruhul Amin, khatib of Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, led the prayer.
The Eidgah ground filled to capacity well before the scheduled prayer time. Thousands were seen lining up before the main entrance of the Eidgah at around 7:30 am. Those who failed to make it into the Eidgah ground said prayers on the adjacent roads, including in front of the High Court and along Topkhana Road.
Disregarding the social status, profession, and other classifications, Muslims from all walks of life stood shoulder to shoulder during the prayer. It was followed by a brief religious sermon.
Later, the worshippers exchanged greetings and well-wishes, by embracing each other.
Following the prayer, a certain Hamidul Haque told Prothom Alo that he said the Eid prayer at the national Eidgah like he does every year. He prayed for the well-being of all.
At Baitul Mukarram National Mosque, the first Eid jamaat commenced at 7 am, to be followed by four other jamaats until 11:00 am.