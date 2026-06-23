We have foiled Awami League's plans: DMP Commissioner
Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Commissioner Mosleh Uddin Ahmed has said that Awami League, whose activities are currently banned, had planned on sabotaging the law-and-order situation in the country, using the occasion of the party's founding anniversary. However, he said, the law enforcement agencies successfully thwarted the efforts.
The DMP Commissioner made these remarks during a briefing at the Hussaini Dalan Imambara in Old Dhaka on Tuesday morning after inspecting security arrangements for the Tazia procession marking the holy occasion of Ashura.
After being removed from power in the July mass uprising two years ago, leaders of Awami League, who are reportedly in hiding, announced nationwide rallies today to mark the party's founding anniversary. In response, police increased surveillance across the country. The Dhaka Metropolitan Police also imposed heightened security measures throughout the capital.
The DMP Commissioner said that the Awami League was attempting to put the government in an difficult situation and undermine law and order through today''s planned rallies, gatherings, and demonstrations.
"So far, we have successfully foiled their plans. I hope that during the few hours that remain today, they will also be unable to hold any rallies, meetings, or gatherings anywhere," he said.
The DMP Commissioner stated that intelligence agencies had prior information about Awami League''s planned activities. According to him, party activists had intended to organise rallies, meetings, and gatherings at various locations across the capital. There were also plans for supporters from outside Dhaka to travel to the city.
He said that after receiving this information in advance, the police adopted a heightened state of alert. Accordingly, security measures were strengthened over the past three days at various locations throughout Dhaka, particularly in border-entry areas and at checkpoints. The number of mobile patrols and plainclothes surveillance teams was also increased.
The Commissioner added that surveillance had been intensified at all entry points to the capital, including railway stations and bus terminals, in order to prevent Awami League supporters from other districts from entering Dhaka.
He said, "Search operations were conducted at various hostels, hotels, and other locations where they were likely to stay. We have arrested several leaders and activists. Based on the information obtained through these arrests, we believe they intended to use today''s rallies, meetings, and gatherings to place the Bangladesh government in an embarrassing position and to create a deterioration in the law-and-order situation."
Since improvised explosive devices had reportedly been detonated during the procession, the DMP Commissioner said he was "reasonably certain" that, given the opportunity, those involved could engage in disruptive or sabotage-related activities
The DMP had already announced that, during operations conducted yesterday in different parts of the capital, 26 leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations were arrested.
When asked whether there had been any plans for sabotage, Mosleh Uddin said that incidents involving the explosion of crude bombs (cocktails) had occurred during one of the party''s processions. He said comprehensive measures had been taken in response, and several individuals had been arrested both during and after the procession.
He added that the crude-bomb explosions suggested the possibility that the group may have had plans for acts of sabotage.
Since improvised explosive devices had reportedly been detonated during the procession, the DMP Commissioner said he was "reasonably certain" that, given the opportunity, those involved could engage in disruptive or sabotage-related activities. However, he noted that authorities had not been able to confirm any specific plans with complete certainty.
Mosleh Uddin also stated that, on the occasion of the holy observance of Ashura, a total of 63 Tazia processions will take place from various parts of the capital. Of these, 28 imambaras in areas including Lalbagh, Wari, Ramna, Tejgaon, Motijheel, and Mirpur will organise processions. A total of 10 processions will be held from the 1st to the 7th of Muharram, 10 on the 8th of Muharram, 19 on the 9th of Muharram, and 24 on the 10th of Muharram. Routes for all processions have been designated, and the necessary security arrangements have been put in place.
In response to a question from journalists about whether there was any concern of attacks this year, given that some individuals previously implicated in attacks on Tazia processions had reportedly been released from prison after 5 August 2024, the DMP Commissioner said that authorities had so far found no indications of such a threat. Nevertheless, he emphasised that they remain on maximum alert and are prepared to thwart any attempt at sabotage.