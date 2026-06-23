We have foiled Awami League's plans: DMP Commissioner

The DMP had already announced that, during operations conducted yesterday in different parts of the capital, 26 leaders and activists of Awami League and its affiliated organisations were arrested.

When asked whether there had been any plans for sabotage, Mosleh Uddin said that incidents involving the explosion of crude bombs (cocktails) had occurred during one of the party''s processions. He said comprehensive measures had been taken in response, and several individuals had been arrested both during and after the procession.

He added that the crude-bomb explosions suggested the possibility that the group may have had plans for acts of sabotage.

Since improvised explosive devices had reportedly been detonated during the procession, the DMP Commissioner said he was "reasonably certain" that, given the opportunity, those involved could engage in disruptive or sabotage-related activities. However, he noted that authorities had not been able to confirm any specific plans with complete certainty.

Mosleh Uddin also stated that, on the occasion of the holy observance of Ashura, a total of 63 Tazia processions will take place from various parts of the capital. Of these, 28 imambaras in areas including Lalbagh, Wari, Ramna, Tejgaon, Motijheel, and Mirpur will organise processions. A total of 10 processions will be held from the 1st to the 7th of Muharram, 10 on the 8th of Muharram, 19 on the 9th of Muharram, and 24 on the 10th of Muharram. Routes for all processions have been designated, and the necessary security arrangements have been put in place.