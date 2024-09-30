DU forms committee to investigate July violence

Dhaka University has formed a committee to investigate all the violent and unexpected incidents which happened in between 15 July to 5 August within its campus.

The members of the probe body have been told to submit their findings within next 30 days.

Professor Ikramul Haque, acting dean of the law faculty, has been made the convener of the probe body. The other members are Nadia Newaj Rimi of management department, assistant proctor Sehrin Amin Bhuiyan.

Deputy registrar of the university Ayub Ali has been made the secretary of the probe.