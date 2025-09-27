Expats demand implementation of 15-point demand

A coalition of Bangladeshi migrant workers on Saturday urged the government to immediately implement their 15-point demand to safeguard the rights and dignity of expatriates.

The call came at a press conference where speakers stressed the vital role of Non-Resident Bangladeshis (NRBs) in sustaining Bangladesh’s economic growth.

Abu Sayeed Riaz, a Bangladeshi businessman based in Europe, Fazlul Haq, chairman of Tarun Sanga, Osman Goni Kam from Greece, Faisal Ahmed from Italy and Masbaul Islam from Singapore, among others, spoke at the press conference.

They said Bangladesh received a record US$30 billion in remittances in the last fiscal year which covered around 45 per cent of the country’s import payments and played a crucial role in building foreign currency reserves.