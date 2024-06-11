CCGP approves import of 40MW hydroelectricity from Nepal

The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) today approved 15 proposals, including one proposal to import 40 megawatts (MW) hydroelectricity from Nepal.

The approval came from the 15th meeting of the CCGP in this year held at the Cabinet Division at Bangladesh secretariat with finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair.

Briefing the reporters after the meeting, secretary of the Cabinet Division (Coordination and Reform) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan said that the day's meeting approved a total of 15 proposals.

He said following a proposal from the Power Division, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) would import 40MW hydroelectricity for five years from Nepal under a tripartite agreement among Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) and BPDB.

Each unit of this electricity will be priced at Tk 8.17, he added.