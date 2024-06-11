CCGP approves import of 40MW hydroelectricity from Nepal
The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase (CCGP) today approved 15 proposals, including one proposal to import 40 megawatts (MW) hydroelectricity from Nepal.
The approval came from the 15th meeting of the CCGP in this year held at the Cabinet Division at Bangladesh secretariat with finance minister Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali in the chair.
Briefing the reporters after the meeting, secretary of the Cabinet Division (Coordination and Reform) Md Mahmudul Hossain Khan said that the day's meeting approved a total of 15 proposals.
He said following a proposal from the Power Division, the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) would import 40MW hydroelectricity for five years from Nepal under a tripartite agreement among Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited (NVVN) and BPDB.
Each unit of this electricity will be priced at Tk 8.17, he added.
Explaining the process, Mahmudul Hossain said, "This electricity will be transmitted to Bangladesh via Indian grid."
The BPDB has initiated a 5-year project worth Tk 6.5 billion to facilitate this electricity import, he added.
Mahmudul Hossain said following a proposal from the Ministry of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation (BADC) would procure 25,000 metric tons of TSP fertiliser from Tunisia under state-level agreement with per metric ton USD 395.25.
He said following another proposal, BADC would procure 40,000 metric tons of MOP fertiliser from Canadian Commercial Corporation under state-level agreement with per metric ton at USD 275.50.
Following another proposal, BADC would also procure 40,000 metric tons of DAP fertiliser from OCP Morocco under state-level agreement with per metric ton at USD 478.
Mahmudul Hossain informed that following a proposal of Industries Ministry, Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) would procure 30,000 metric tons of urea fertiliser from Qatar Chemical and Petrochemical Marketing and Distribution Company (Muntajat) QPJSC Qatar under state-level agreement with per metric ton at USD 311.67.
He said that following another proposal, BCIC would procure 30,000 metric tons of Urea fertiliser from Karnaphuli Fertiliser Company Limited (KAFCO) with per metric ton at USD 294.63.
Following a proposal from the Ministry of Commerce, he said, the state-run Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) would procure 20,000 metric tons of lentils by Open Tender Method (OTM) from Nabil Naba Food Products Limited with per kg lentil costing at Tk 102.50.
In another proposal, the TCB would procure 22 million liters of soybean oil from Super Oil Refinery Limited with per litre costing Tk 150.90.
The CCGP also approved a proposal of Road Transport and Highways Division to procure services on ‘Consulting Service for Detailed Design and other Preparatory Study on Selected Road Project’ under the Technical Assistance for Road Transport Connectivity. Improvement Project Preparatory Facility (RTCIPPF) project”
The CCGP also approved one proposal of Public Security Division, one proposal of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) under Energy and Mineral Resources Division and another four proposals of the Road Transport and Highways Division.