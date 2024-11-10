Three advisers take oath

Three more advisers have been added to the interim government led by Dr Muhammad Yunus.

President Md Shahbuddin administered swearing in ceremony at Bangabhaban on Sunday evening.

New advisers are: business conglomerate AKIJ Group managing director Sk Bashir Uddin, film director Mostofa Sarwar Farooki and chief adviser’s special assistant Mahfuz Alam.

The interim government under Dr Muhammad Yunus took oath on 8 August after Sheikh Hasina fled to India on 5 August. With these new advisers, the advisory council's members stand at 24.