Chamber court’s stay order withdrawn, no bar to administrator running ‘Nagad’

The Appellate Division has withdrawn the stay order issued by the Chamber Court on the appointment of an administrator to run the mobile financial services (MFS) provider ‘Nagad’.

A five-member bench of the Appellate Division, headed by justice Md. Ashfaqul Islam, passed the order on Monday.

The order came following a hearing on a petition filed by Bangladesh Bank (BB) seeking withdrawal of the Chamber Court’s stay on the decision to appoint an administrator to oversee Nagad’s operations.