Garment workers' protests: 47 cases of disinformation, including claims of killings and shootings, identified

Several claims that workers had been killed have circulated on social media amid the garment workers’ protests. From 4 November, Facebook posts claimed that five workers had been shot dead in Hemayetpur. A day earlier, posts claimed that eight workers had been killed and more than 100 injured in Ashulia in police firing. Other posts alleged that two or four workers had been killed in Gazipur and Mirpur.

Verification shows no evidence to support the claims that five workers had been shot dead in Hemayetpur or eight in Ashulia. The claims of workers being killed in Gazipur and Mirpur were also false.

An analysis of the viral posts found no reliable information or evidence to support these claims. There were no reports from the police or news media confirming that several workers had been killed by police gunfire in Gazipur, Savar, Ashulia or Mirpur. Police press releases and media reports also contained no information supporting the claims.

However, not all reports of casualties during the protests were false. Garment worker Toufiq Hossain, who was injured in Gazipur, died while undergoing treatment on 3 November. No information was found about anyone being killed in the clashes in Hemayetpur.