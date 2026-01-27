Derailment at Bhairab halts rail services on Dhaka–Chattogram–Sylhet routes

According to station sources, the Dhaka Mail (Down-2) departed Dhaka for Chattogram at 11:45 pm on Monday night. At around 2:45 am, the train made a scheduled stop at Bhairab Station. It received the departure signal at 2:55 am. After moving approximately 150 metres at low speed, one of the coaches derailed.

Inquiries revealed that several trains, including the Dhaka-bound intercity Parabat Express, Upaban Express, Titas Commuter and a number of mail trains, have been stranded at different stations due to the derailment.