Derailment at Bhairab halts rail services on Dhaka–Chattogram–Sylhet routes
A mail train has derailed in Bhairab, Kishoreganj, disrupting rail services on the Dhaka–Chattogram, Dhaka–Sylhet, Dhaka–Noakhali and Bhairab–Mymensingh routes.
The incident occurred around 3:00 am on Tuesday near Bhairab Railway Station.
According to station sources, the Dhaka Mail (Down-2) departed Dhaka for Chattogram at 11:45 pm on Monday night. At around 2:45 am, the train made a scheduled stop at Bhairab Station. It received the departure signal at 2:55 am. After moving approximately 150 metres at low speed, one of the coaches derailed.
Inquiries revealed that several trains, including the Dhaka-bound intercity Parabat Express, Upaban Express, Titas Commuter and a number of mail trains, have been stranded at different stations due to the derailment.
The Chattogram-bound intercity Bijoy Express, which departed from Mymensingh, and the Cox’s Bazar-bound Cox’s Bazar Express, which left Dhaka, were also halted at Bhairab Station. As a result, thousands of passengers have been left facing severe disruption and hardship.
Approximately three and a half hours after the accident, a recovery train arrived from Akhaura and rescue and clearance operations began.
Speaking at around 8:45 am on Tuesday, Bhairab station master Md Yusuf said, “Recovery work is ongoing. It is not possible to say exactly when it will be completed. Due to the accident, nearly all trains will face delays of several hours.”