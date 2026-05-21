Ensuring access to digital services for persons with disabilities is our priority: ICT Minister

Faqir Mahbub Anam said, “Accessible websites and apps have been developed keeping in mind the principle that no one should be left behind. From now on, all digital services will be designed considering the needs of persons with disabilities. Because this is not a matter of charity; we see it as their right. Technology must be aligned with people’s needs, abilities and diversity.”

He further said, “Through new technologies, we want to connect persons with disabilities more actively with the mainstream of society. We want to turn the children of our country with disabilities into assets. The ICT Division will take all necessary initiatives to ensure a dignified position for persons with disabilities in society through technology.”

Farzana Sharmin said the government will provide full support for the growth of public and private institutions and innovative initiatives that contribute to digital accessibility. Ensuring universal accessibility is essential to building a Bangladesh for all. The government is working so that all citizens, including persons with disabilities, can easily access digital services.

The ICT secretary said Bangladesh’s digital progress will only be complete when every citizen can use digital services with dignity, independence and equality. To achieve this, government institutions, development partners, civil society, organizations of persons with disabilities, technology innovators and the private sector must work together in a coordinated manner.