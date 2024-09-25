British MP Apsana Begum requests freezing Saifuzzaman's assets

Apsana Begum, a member of parliament (MP) in the United Kingdom, has written to Graeme Biggar, the director general of the national crime agency (NCA), asking about actions over assets in the UK tied to corruption and economic crimes by former members of the Bangladeshi government.

In her letter, Apsana Begum, who has origins in Bangladesh, noted the opening of an investigation into allegations of widespread corruption into Sheikh Hasina’s government who fled Bangladesh after hundreds were killed, as security forces cracked down on student protests.