PM Hasina reaches New Delhi to attend G20 summit

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina has reached New Delhi in India on Friday to attend the G20 Summit to be held on 8-10 September, at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, carrying the prime minister and her entourage members, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi at 12:40pm (local time).

On her arrival at the airport, she was received by Indian minister of state for railways and textiles Darshana Jardosh.