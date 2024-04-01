HC postpones decision to ban politics in BUET

The High Court has postponed the decision to ban political organisations and activities in Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET).

Justice Md Khasruzzaman and Justice KM Zahid on Monday passed the order over hearing a writ petition.

The writ was filed challenging the legality of a circular banning all political organisations and activities.

BUET student Imtiaz Hossain filed the writ over the legality of the 'urgent circular' which the BUET authority issued on 11 October 2019