Bangladesh intends to ensure competitive investment environment: PMO

The government aims to ensure a trustworthy and competitive environment for global investors through its message that Bangladesh is open for business as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman joined the Summer Davos in this Chinese city, PMO spokesman Mahdi Amin said here.

“The main target of Bangladesh’s participation here (conference) is to attract more foreign investment, create employment opportunities, and connect deeply the country’s climate resilience and sustainable development agenda with international investment and partnerships,” he said.

The spokesman made the briefing at Shangri-La hotel as the Bangladesh premier joined the Summer Davos, World Economic Forum's (WEF) premier event hosted annually by China, which began today with the theme being “Innovative at Scale”.