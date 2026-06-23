Bangladesh intends to ensure competitive investment environment: PMO
The government aims to ensure a trustworthy and competitive environment for global investors through its message that Bangladesh is open for business as Prime Minister Tarique Rahman joined the Summer Davos in this Chinese city, PMO spokesman Mahdi Amin said here.
“The main target of Bangladesh’s participation here (conference) is to attract more foreign investment, create employment opportunities, and connect deeply the country’s climate resilience and sustainable development agenda with international investment and partnerships,” he said.
The spokesman made the briefing at Shangri-La hotel as the Bangladesh premier joined the Summer Davos, World Economic Forum's (WEF) premier event hosted annually by China, which began today with the theme being “Innovative at Scale”.
He said Tarique Rahman delivered speech at a WEF session titled “Climate Leadership in a Shifting Global Landscape” when he explained the incumbent government steps or initiatives to address the climate change challenges.
“The Prime Minister outlined the government’s election manifesto-based action plan for addressing climate change before world leaders,” Amin said.
The conference drew heads of state and government, delegations from various countries of different regions including leading business executives, technology innovators, academics, and corporate leaders.
Amin said on the conference sidelines, WEF President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Alois Zwinggi called on Bangladesh premier when they had extensive discussion on investment attraction, job creation and development of the country under the incumbent democratic government.
The WEF chief, he said, highly appreciated various initiatives undertaken by the government. According to Mahdi, the Prime Minister outlined the government’s election manifesto-based action plan for addressing climate change before world leaders.
Tarique Rahman told the conference that Bangladesh action plans included excavation and re-excavation of 20,000 kilometers of rivers and canals over the next five years, improving water management in the Padma and Teesta rivers, planting 250 million saplings, promoting green industries promoting jute sector and environment friendly electric vehicles and increasing the share of renewable energy to 20 per cent.
The Prime Minister said Bangladesh believes that climate action is not a cost rather a much-needed investment for prosperity, stability, and shared future.
The main meeting of the 17th Summer Davos, also called New Champions of WEF, is scheduled for tomorrow while Amin said the Bangladesh premier was set to join the meet as well alongside other global leaders.
The PMO spokesman also said as the head of a government elected by popular vote, the Prime Minister has earned the trust and affection of the people at home and is being received internationally with the highest honors and formalities as the leader of a respected nation.
He said through the Prime Minister’s leadership, Bangladesh is once again being represented on the world stage by a statesman who effectively upholds the country’s interests, sovereignty, and the aspirations of its people through a foreign policy based on equality, fairness, and balance, while ensuring Bangladesh’s dignity, honor, and strong position on the global map.
Amin said Tarique Rahman’s participation is expanding opportunities for new investment and employment for Bangladesh while also strengthening national capacity through the adoption of best practices from different countries.
The Summer Davos is Tarique Rahman’s first participation in a global conference outside Bangladesh as the head of government.
Prime Minister’s Foreign Affairs Adviser Humaiun Kobir, Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman and Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony were present at the press conference.