Students Against Discrimination’s liaison committee to coordinate within interim government

The liaison committee of the Students Against Discrimination to select the advisors of the interim government will work on an ‘way-out or coordination’ within the government and to deliver the proposal of new political contract.

Students Against Discrimination coordinator Nahid Islam and the liaison committee coordinator Mahfuz Alam stated this in a press conference on the issue of the liaison committee that was held at the office of Dhaka University Journalists’ Association on Thursday evening. After finishing the press conference they started for Bangabhaban.