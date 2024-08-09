Students Against Discrimination’s liaison committee to coordinate within interim government
The liaison committee of the Students Against Discrimination to select the advisors of the interim government will work on an ‘way-out or coordination’ within the government and to deliver the proposal of new political contract.
Students Against Discrimination coordinator Nahid Islam and the liaison committee coordinator Mahfuz Alam stated this in a press conference on the issue of the liaison committee that was held at the office of Dhaka University Journalists’ Association on Thursday evening. After finishing the press conference they started for Bangabhaban.
At the press conference Nahid Islam said that a liaison committee was proposed by making Mahfuz Alam the coordinator for selecting the stakeholders of the interim government and to fix the outline of the government of students and public following the mass uprising in a press conference on 5 August.
Members of the liaison committee were proactive to keep the ongoing chaotic situation in the country under control through discussions with the political organisations, the professional organisations and the civic society. Besides, they met with the top level stakeholders to select the stakeholders of the interim government and propose the names of the stakeholders to the leadership of the Students Against Discrimination.
Mentioning that the liaison committee coordinator Mahfuz Alam and member Nasir Uddin Patwari were included in the 15-member delegation of students and teachers that went to the Bangabhaban on 16 August, Nahid Islam said that the liaison committee is working to assist with determining the outline of the interim government and on selecting the stakeholders. They will work on the new political arrangement of the state following the formation of the government.
Those two members of the liaison committee were also present in the meeting with Dr Yunus on Thursday. This committee will work for dialogue and proposals with all stakeholders for the new political arrangements of Bangladesh in future. The scope of the committee will be increased according to the situation arising.
Nahid Islam added further, “We presented the proposal of the liaison committee to Dr Muhammad Yunus and he agreed to it. And, with everyone’s consent, we made arrangements to send that list to the president.”
Liaison committee coordinator Mahfuz Alam stated during the press conference that the other members of the committee except him are Nasir Uddin Patwari, Bhuiyan Mohammad Asaduzzaman, Akram Hussain, Mamun Abdullahil and Ariful Islam.