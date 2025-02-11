9 sectors of police corruption identified

The police reform commission has identified nine sectors of corruption and illegal income of police members. The commission has recommended a special task force to uproot corruptive practices from the force, including recruitment and transfer business and extortion.

The information and the proposal came up in the full report submitted by the police reform commission. The report was published on the website of the police reform commission and the cabinet division. The commission submitted the report to the chief adviser on 15 January.

The report states as many as 245,000 light and 23,550 rigorous punishments have been served Between 2009 and September 2024. The police force is also heavily affected by corruption like the other parts of the state.

Five of the nine sectors mentioned by the reform commission as the major source of police corruption involve the force’s institutional works. Bribery and financial corruption is the most common and visible form of corruption in the force.