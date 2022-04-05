Traffic disorder brings Dhaka city to a halt

Abul Hasan Fazle Rabbi works in a business firm in Motijheel of the capital city Dhaka. He lives in Mirpur Section 10. He said, if he starts out by bus at 7:00 in the morning from Mirpur, it takes him around two and a half hours to reach office. And another two and a half hours back home.

According to Google Map, the distance from Mirpur Section 10 to Motijheel is around 12 km. Fazle Rabbi spends five hours every day commuting this distance to and from office, that too in a ramshackle bus. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "When I joined this job in 2009, it took me just 40 to 50 minutes to come to office. Now it takes three times longer."

Fazle Rabbi's words tally with the calculations of the World Bank and the Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET)'s Accident Research Institute (ARI). They say that in 2007 the speed of vehicles on Dhaka streets was 21 km per hour. That has now slowed to 4.8km per hour. Dhaka's streets are steadily coming to a standstill.

During the coronavirus pandemic, educational institutions were closed and there was less traffic on the streets. The traffic jams were tolerable then. But now with educational institutions resuming in-person classes and also with the advent of Ramadan, the traffic jams have increased.