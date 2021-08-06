‘Transgender community has the right to healthcare’

Line director of the family planning directorate (clinical contraception services delivery), Nurun Nahar Begum, said that as there is no category outside of male or female in the registration book, they simply enter the members of the transgender community in either of the two. So even if they receive services, this is not recorded as services for the transgender since they are not registered accordingly. Guidelines in this regard would make it easier to provide them with services.

Counselor (Gender Diverse People’s Programme, Cox’s Bazar), Lighthouse, and transgender representative, Tanisha Chaity, spoke about her experience in going to get her vaccine. She said that she is categorised as male in her National ID card, but she does not want to be known by that identity. She faced a dilemma about which room to enter to get her vaccine at the centre. She also said that persons of her community don’t easily go for medical treatment. The government has given hijras recognition, she said, but the transgender need recognition too.