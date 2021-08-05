Transgender community left out of vaccination programme

Four people of the transgender community, commonly known as hijra, were collecting money from vehicles in the capital’s Mouchak area at around 11:00am on 1 August. One of them, Bithi Hijra, has a smartphone but does not know how to register for the Covid vaccine.

Bithi said she, as well as others of the community, is interested to take the vaccine but does not know the process.

Many of the community are out of the vaccination programme. They said they are willing to get vaccinated but facing many obstacles. Sources from Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said they do not have any plan right now about vaccinating the hijra community.