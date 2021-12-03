Travellers from 7 African countries must stay in 14-day quarantine: CAAB

Travellers from seven African countries including South Africa must stay in 14-day institutional quarantine, said Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) on Thursday night.

CAAB on Thursday night issued a few new travelling guidelines to curb the spread of Omicron, a new variant of the novel coronavirus.

The CAAB notice said travellers from any country to Bangladesh have to have a Covid negative certificate provided through RT-PCR test before 48 hours of the travel. Earlier, the time was 72 hours. However, the Covid test is not mandatory for children below 12 years of age.