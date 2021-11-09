Truck and freight transport leaders also withdraw strike

The meeting at the secretariat started at 8:00 pm in the evening.

In accordance to the three-point demand of the association, the government has agreed to increase the transportation fare in proportion to the increase in diesel price.

The association’s demand to cut increased toll on two bridges has also been agreed with.

The third point in the list of demands was an end to multiple points of taxation, which they describe as ‘extortion money, for the vehicles carrying freight at the entry points of the city corporation areas and the municipalities. This demand has also apparently been met at the meeting.