July Charter: Greater uncertainty about implementation under elected govt

More than half of the country’s population is unsure whether the government formed after the upcoming national parliamentary elections will implement the July National Charter. Only one in four people believe that the elected government will implement it.

This opinion emerged from the “National Public Opinion Survey 2025 on Important Socio-Political Issues”, conducted at the initiative of Prothom Alo. The survey was carried out for Prothom Alo by the private research firm Keymakers Consulting Limited.

Respondents were asked how much the next elected government would implement the July Charter. 57.3 per cent said they were not sure. 4.3 per cent believed the elected government would not implement the charter at all, and 12.6 per cent thought it would be implemented only to a small extent. 19.2 per cent believed the government would implement the charter partially, while 6.6 per cent thought it would be fully implemented. In total, 25.8 per cent of respondents believe the next government could implement the July Charter to some extent.