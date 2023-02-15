President elected, not appointed: CEC

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has spurned the speculations over the position of president to be profitable and said there is no violation of law in the election of former ACC commissioner Md Shahabuddin as the country’s next president.

Many took a chance to label the position of president as profitable and said a former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) does not qualify for the position as per article-9 of the ACC act, he said, adding the reality is in stark contrast.