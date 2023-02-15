Bangladesh

President elected, not appointed: CEC

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
CEC Kazi Habibul Awal speaks to the newsmen at the Nirbachan Bhaban on 15 February.Prothom Alo

Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal has spurned the speculations over the position of president to be profitable and said there is no violation of law in the election of former ACC commissioner Md Shahabuddin as the country’s next president.

Many took a chance to label the position of president as profitable and said a former commissioner of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) does not qualify for the position as per article-9 of the ACC act, he said, adding the reality is in stark contrast.

“No one appoints a president, rather he or she is elected. The election commission has carried out the election for the position as per the conventional practice,” CEC Kazi Habibul Awal told the reporters during a briefing at the Nirbachan Bhaban on Wednesday.

He also said it is quite undesirable if such an uncorroborated controversy emerges over the country’s highest personality.

Md Shahabuddin has been elected as the country’s 22nd president after being nominated by the ruling party. He was the lone candidate for the position.

