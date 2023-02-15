President elected, not appointed: CEC

“No one appoints a president, rather he or she is elected. The election commission has carried out the election for the position as per the conventional practice,” CEC Kazi Habibul Awal told the reporters during a briefing at the Nirbachan Bhaban on Wednesday.
He also said it is quite undesirable if such an uncorroborated controversy emerges over the country’s highest personality.
Md Shahabuddin has been elected as the country’s 22nd president after being nominated by the ruling party. He was the lone candidate for the position.