Body of Bangladeshi beaten to death returns from India

The body of a Bangladeshi, who was beaten to death on the borderline between India and Bangladesh on suspicion of cattle smuggling, was handed over to the victim’s family on Saturday evening, reports UNB.

Deceased Abdus Salam was a resident of Kaharpara under the Saatmera union of Panchagarh Sadar upazila.

Banglabandha Immigration police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Md Nazrul Islam received the body from the Indian Border Security Force (BSF). Representatives of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), BSF, local representatives and family members were present at the time.