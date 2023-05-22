Body of Bangladeshi beaten to death returns from India

The body of a Bangladeshi, who was beaten to death on the borderline between India and Bangladesh on suspicion of cattle smuggling, was handed over to the victim’s family on Saturday evening, reports UNB.
Deceased Abdus Salam was a resident of Kaharpara under the Saatmera union of Panchagarh Sadar upazila.
Banglabandha Immigration police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Md Nazrul Islam received the body from the Indian Border Security Force (BSF). Representatives of Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), BSF, local representatives and family members were present at the time.
Confirming the matter, OC Md Nazrul Islam said, “The body was handed over through an immigration check post at the Banglabandha land port in the upazila of Panchagarh.”
Earlier on 24 August last year, three youths crossed the Indian border through the Amarkhana village in the Sadar upazila of Panchagarh. However, suspecting them as cattle smugglers, Indian locals chased them in Boroyapara area of Jalpaiguri.
Though two managed to flee, Salam was caught and beaten to death, the OC said, quoting the victim’s brother Alim Hossain, who went to India to bring back the body a few days ago.
Later, the family learned about Abdus Salam’s death through several media reports later. However, the process of returning Abdus Salam body was delayed by months due to some legal complications.
On Thursday, deceased’s brother Alim Hossain went to India and identified Salam’s body at a hospital morgue in Jalpaiguri. He brought back his brother’s body with the help of the BGB.
Sadar Police Station’s OC Md Abdul Latif said a general diary was lodged in connection with the incident.