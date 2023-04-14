Dr Zafrullah laid to rest at Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar

Gonoshasthaya Kendra founder and valiant freedom fighter Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury was laid to eternal rest at the Gonoshasthaya Kendra in Savar after Jumma prayers today, reports BSS.

Before that, Savar's public health center officials, employees, public university teachers, students, politicians and people from all walks of life, paid their last respects to him at Gonoshasthaya Kendra's PHA field from 10am to 12:30pm.