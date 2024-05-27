Metro rail services resume nearly after 2 hours

Metro rail services resumed nearly after two hours of suspension on Monday morning.

Nazmul Islam Bhuiyan, deputy director (public relations) of the MRT Line-6 project, said the operations remained suspended due to problem in power supply.

Wishing anonymity, an official of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, said the electric power supply for the metro rail was halted due to technical reasons.

This problem occurred on Bijoy Sarani-Shewrapara line around 7:30am, he added.

However, the services resumed after 9am, he said.