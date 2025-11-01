Prothom Alo roundtable
Police reform will not succeed without reforming intelligence agencies: Ifthekharuzzaman
Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director Iftekharuzzaman has said that the ongoing initiative of police reform would not be successful without ensuring the reform of its intelligence units.
Ifthekharuzzaman made these remarks in response to a question at a roundtable titled ‘Reforming Bangladesh Police: Challenges and Actions’.
The event was held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar in the capital at 11:00 am today, Saturday.
Ifthekharuzzaman remarked that even after the 2024 mass uprising, the culture of political influence over the administration remains in place.
He said, “From recruitment and promotion to who will be targeted or spared, trade in cases, arrests, and bail — all of it continues. There is no doubt about it, and it will certainly persist.”
The roundtable was jointly organised by Prothom Alo and the Bangladesh Retired Police Officers’ Welfare Association. At the beginning of the discussion, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman delivered the welcome address.
Ifthekharuzzaman commented that if the intelligence units within the police, other security agencies, and surveillance institutions are not reformed, police reform alone will be meaningless, and no real reform will be achieved.
The TIB executive director said that new uniforms are expected to be introduced for the police from next November. However, he believes that improving police housing and workplace conditions is more urgent than introducing new uniforms.
Citing an example of a police barrack in Mirpur, he said there is only one bathroom for 200 personnel, and 20 people sleep in a 60-square-foot room.
Ifthekharuzzaman commented that political influence alone is not responsible for this situation. He raised the question, “The police’s new uniform is important, but is it more important than the condition of their barracks?”
Commenting on the culture of excessive use of force by the police in the field during the ousted Awami League’s tenure, Ifthekharuzzaman said, “It is not that the police were merely used. Rather, they enjoyed it.”
He believes that senior police officials also gained various benefits by exercising this power. Therefore, alongside structural changes, a change in mindset is also necessary.
At the beginning, Yasmin Gofur, former additional IG of police and vice-president of the Bangladesh Retired Police Officers’ Welfare Association, presented a paper on ‘Reforming Bangladesh Police: Challenges and Actions’.
The roundtable was attended by interim government advisor on Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs professor Asif Nazrul, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Baharul Alam, former IGP Nurul Huda, Police Reform Commission member professor Shahnaz Huda, President of the Retired Police Officers’ Welfare Association M Akbar Ali, and human rights activist Noor Khan.
Also present were BNP acting chairman’s adviser Mahdi Amin, Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami central executive council member Saiful Alam Khan Milan, secretary general of the Khelafat Majlis Ahmed Abdul Kader, and Additional IGP Kazi Md Fazlul Karim.