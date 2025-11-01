Police reform will not succeed without reforming intelligence agencies: Ifthekharuzzaman

Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB) executive director Iftekharuzzaman has said that the ongoing initiative of police reform would not be successful without ensuring the reform of its intelligence units.

Ifthekharuzzaman made these remarks in response to a question at a roundtable titled ‘Reforming Bangladesh Police: Challenges and Actions’.

The event was held at the Prothom Alo office in Karwan Bazar in the capital at 11:00 am today, Saturday.

Ifthekharuzzaman remarked that even after the 2024 mass uprising, the culture of political influence over the administration remains in place.

He said, “From recruitment and promotion to who will be targeted or spared, trade in cases, arrests, and bail — all of it continues. There is no doubt about it, and it will certainly persist.”

The roundtable was jointly organised by Prothom Alo and the Bangladesh Retired Police Officers’ Welfare Association. At the beginning of the discussion, Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman delivered the welcome address.