Interim govt protects Jamaat’s interests: Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee

“In an Appellate Division review hearing, ATM Azhar, a known war criminal and Jamaat leader sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal, was declared innocent and acquitted of all charges unconditionally. The adviser to the law ministry dubbed this verdict as just. We want to say that exonerating a known war criminal by declaring him completely innocent is not justice; rather this serves as an example of political influence over the judiciary,” the statement said.

Mentioning that ATM Azhar was Islami Chhatra Sangha’s Rangpur district committee chief and the leader of the Al-Badr force during the liberation war in 1971, the Ganatantrik Odhikar Committee said Azhar, along with Jamaat, Al-Badr, and Islami Chhatra Sangha, stood with Pakistan in the war and was involved in genocide, rape, and crimes against humanity. The historical evidence of Jamaat’s role in the genocide shows that Azhar, due to his organisational position, was a complicit. However, from the start, the International Crimes Tribunal did not follow the fundamental principles of trying genocide, choosing instead to prosecute individuals rather than the organisations like Jamaat, Al-Badr, Al-Shams, and Chhatra Shibir.

Claiming that global standards for prosecuting genocide were not followed, the committee added, “What is surprising is that although the interim government admitted the flaws in the tribunal’s proceedings, it still pursued an appeal review within the same flawed process. We assert that just as the Awami League government launched this flawed trial process to serve its narrow political interests, the interim government is now continuing that legacy by preserving Jamaat’s interests.”