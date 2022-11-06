We will continue to reveal the truth: Matiur Rahman

Prothom Alo editor Matiur Rahman said, “Prothom Alo was committed to independent journalism from the very beginning. This journey was not an easy one since many obstacles came along the way. No government ever take the truth easily. Prothom Alo has survived and will continue to survive due to its strength in revealing the truth. We will continue to reveal truth.”

The Prothom Alo editor said this while speaking at an event marking the 24th founding anniversary of the daily.

Prothom Alo employees from Dhaka office as well as from all over the country joined the event at Krishibid Institution auditorium in city.

Matiur Rahman recalled Transcom Group’s deceased chairman Latifur Rahman at the beginning of his speech.

“Prothom Alo was published for the first time on 4 November 1998 with Latifur Rahman as chief patron. Mahfuz Anam was with him. Our goal from the beginning was independent journalism and becoming self-reliant. We had 106 staff members at that time, and now are a family of 1030 employees. Our total office space was 6,000 square feet but now it is 70,000 sft.”