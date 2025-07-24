Dhaka always wanted good working relationship with Delhi: Foreign Adviser

Taking India's medical team's presence in Bangladesh positively, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain on Thursday said the interim government always wanted a good working relationship with India on the basis of reciprocity and mutual respect.

"We always wanted that....from day one we said we want good working relationship with India on the basis of reciprocity and mutual respect. Our position remains unchanged," he said, noting that they - no one from the interim government - never said they do not want good relations with India.

The Foreign Adviser made the remarks when a reporter wanted to know whether they see the presence of Indian medical team in Bangladesh as a positive indicator towards better relations between the two neighbors.

