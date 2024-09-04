Indian envoy optimistic about future of Dhaka-Delhi ties

Addressing the assembled students on this occasion, high commissioner Verma welcomed them on the new journey of their career and highlighted the important role education and educational exchanges play in building stronger people-to-people links between the two countries.

Around 550 students from Bangladesh have been awarded the prestigious ICCR scholarship for various academic courses this year.

The awardees will have the opportunity to pursue higher studies in some of the most prestigious Indian institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Delhi University etc. in graduation, post-graduation and PhD courses across wide-ranging disciplines such as engineering, medicine, law, linguistics, fine arts, social sciences etc.