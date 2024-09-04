Indian envoy optimistic about future of Dhaka-Delhi ties
The high commission of India hosted a send-off event on Wednesday for Bangladesh students who are leaving for India to pursue higher studies on ICCR scholarship.
Indian high commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma expressed optimism about the future of India-Bangladesh ties with youth in both countries playing a pivotal role in nation-building and becoming a valuable stakeholder in their shared quest for peace, prosperity and development.
Addressing the assembled students on this occasion, high commissioner Verma welcomed them on the new journey of their career and highlighted the important role education and educational exchanges play in building stronger people-to-people links between the two countries.
Around 550 students from Bangladesh have been awarded the prestigious ICCR scholarship for various academic courses this year.
The awardees will have the opportunity to pursue higher studies in some of the most prestigious Indian institutions, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Delhi University etc. in graduation, post-graduation and PhD courses across wide-ranging disciplines such as engineering, medicine, law, linguistics, fine arts, social sciences etc.
The ICCR scholarship programme plays a vital role in enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation between India and Bangladesh, said the High Commission.
The High Commission of India said it remains committed to supporting this programme and promoting robust educational exchanges between our two countries.