78pc of Cumilla University students forced to live in rented houses

Kifayat Ul Haq, a student of the 2021–22 academic year in the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Cumilla University, has been struggling to secure a seat in a residential hall since admission.

A native of Boalkhali upazila in Chattogram, he has been left with no choice but to live in a rented place (locally known as student mess) in the Kotbari area of Cumilla. This arrangement costs him extra money every month and wastes valuable commuting time.

Kifayat is not alone. More than two-thirds of Cumilla University students are compelled to stay in rented houses off campus.

“Earlier, for political and other reasons, I couldn’t get a seat in a hall. Even now, I don’t know if I’ll ever get one. Living in a mess forces me to spend extra money every month. In my first year, I couldn’t manage tuition, and even in the second year, I got one with great difficulty. Most students here face the same problem for years,” Kifayat told Prothom Alo.